Thomas (knee) played in Cactus League games Saturday and Sunday and went a combined 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and two RBI while playing 13 innings in left field.

Thomas' pair of appearances were his first since March 15, when he exited a game against the Rangers after taking a line drive off his right knee. The outfielder had already been reassigned to minor-league camp March 10, so the injury wasn't a factor in him not making the Opening Day roster. Thomas is expected to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Sacramento.