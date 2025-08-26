Thomas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Thomas went deep off Tarik Skubal in the seventh inning, sparking a rally for the Athletics that also saw Shea Langeliers hit a grand slam. Thomas is up to four homers this season, three of which have come over his last seven games. The rookie outfielder is at a .262/.299/.525 slash line with 13 RBI, 11 runs scored, two stolen bases and four doubles across 67 plate appearances, seeing time as a short-side platoon option.