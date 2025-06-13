Thomas is slashing .301/.361/.568 with 16 home runs and three steals in 61 games for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Thomas played 73 games at Triple-A last year, and he has cut his strikeout rate from 30.3 percent in 2024 to 26.3 percent this year while upping his hard-hit rate from 36.4 percent to 40.5 percent. Thomas isn't on the 40-man roster and is best suited to play corner outfield, so he may need an injury or a trade to get a look in the coming weeks, even though it seems like his bat is ready for a new challenge.