Irvin (2-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees after surrendering five runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

The 28-year-old produced his longest outing of the season Wednesday, but a two-run homer from Aaron Judge in the first inning and a three-run shot from Giancarlo Stanton in the third saddled the lefty with the loss. Irvin has lost his past four starts and tentatively projects for a tough matchup with the Blue Jays early next week.