Irvin (6-10) took the loss against the Astros on Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking one over six innings.

After holding Houston to six earned runs across 24.2 innings this season, the Astros finally got to Irvin. He threw 56 of 84 pitches for strikes in the contest, but only managed a single strikeout. The one strikeout was his lowest single-game total this season, and the eight hits allowed tie a single-game season high for Irvin. The lefty will take a 3.13 ERA into his next appearance.