Joseph went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

Joseph swung at the first pitch he saw from Aaron Sanchez in the fourth inning and launched his first major league home run. The 30-year-old, now with his fifth organization, joined the A's on Wednesday in place of Jurickson Profar at second base. Joseph batted .371/.421/.585 with 13 home runs across 425 plate appearances at the Triple-A level this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories