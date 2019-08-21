Athletics' Corban Joseph: On bench vs. lefty
Joseph is not starting Wednesday against the Yankees.
Joseph, who has gone 5-for-23 (.217) in six games since earning a promotion, will take a seat Wednesday as the Athletics look to stack right-handed hitters against lefty J.A. Happ. In his place, Jurickson Profar is starting at the keystone and hitting eighth.
