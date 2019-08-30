Athletics' Corban Joseph: Plates pair in victory
Joseph went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI foul pop and a bases-loaded walk in a win over the Royals on Thursday.
Joseph had one of the more interesting multi-RBI performances you'll see, with his foul pop in the ninth bringing home Seth Brown and offering some valuable breathing room by extending the Athletics' lead to 9-7. The 30-year-old is hitting just .189 (7-for-37) since being called up Aug.14, but he has driven in five runs and has three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run) over his first 11 games.
