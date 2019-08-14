Joseph is expected to occupy the strong side of a platoon at second base going forward, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He displaces Jurickson Profar as the primary second baseman in Oakland. Joseph, who is starting at the keystone and hitting seventh Wednesday against the Giants, is a 30-year-old journeyman, with the A's representing is fifth organization. He only has 26 career MLB plate appearances, but this year he has hit .371/.421/.585 with 13 home runs and a 10.8 percent strikeout rate in 425 plate appearances at Triple-A. Chad Pinder and Profar are expected to compete for starts against lefties.