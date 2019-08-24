Joseph is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Giants. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Jurickson Profar gets the start at second base and will bat eighth against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Joseph is hitless in his last 13 plate appearances and now owns a .192/.185/.308 slashline in seven games since being promoted to the majors Aug. 14. The 30-year-old infielder has yet to start a game against a lefty.