Athletics' Corban Joseph: Returns to bench Saturday
Joseph is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Giants. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Jurickson Profar gets the start at second base and will bat eighth against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Joseph is hitless in his last 13 plate appearances and now owns a .192/.185/.308 slashline in seven games since being promoted to the majors Aug. 14. The 30-year-old infielder has yet to start a game against a lefty.
