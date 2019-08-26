Athletics' Corban Joseph: Takes seat Monday
Joseph is not in the lineup Monday against the Royals.
Joseph is slashing just .214/.233/.357 in eight games since earning a promotion, so he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games even with a right-hander in Brad Keller starting for the opposition. In his place, Jurickson Profar is starting at the keystone and hitting eighth.
