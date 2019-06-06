Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Struggles as bulk reliever
Mengden didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Angels after giving up six runs on six hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He didn't strike out a batter in the 65-pitch outing.
For the second time this season, Mengden worked as a bulk reliever rather than a traditional starter, but the arrangement didn't pay off for the Athletics. The six runs were a season high for Mengden, who had carried a 3.05 ERA into the contest. On a more positive note, Mengden at least scaled back the free passes after walking 15.1 percent of the batters he faced in his prior four outings. Mengden tentatively lines up to make his next turn as a starter/bulk reliever Monday in Tampa Bay, if Oakland opts not to drop him from the rotation.
