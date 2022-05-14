Jefferies (1-6) took the loss during Friday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

Despite posting his second quality start, Jefferies was saddled with the loss as Oakland failed to score. The 26-year-old was tagged for both runs the second time through Los Angeles' lineup and impressively retired the heart of the order during his sixth and final frame. He'll look to get back in the win column against Minnesota next week.