Garcia, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, entered Friday's loss to the Yankees as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and hit an RBI single.

The rookie picked up right where he left off in what had been a red-hot stint in Las Vegas prior to the promotion, a sample in which he'd posted a .308 average and 1.082 OPS in 14 games. Garcia should have some playing time opportunities while Skye Bolt (knee) remains on the injured list, and factoring in Friday's timely single, he owns a .286 average and .348 on-base percentage over his first 23 big-league plate appearances.