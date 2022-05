Andrus went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Andrus went deep for the second straight game, launching a two-run shot off Robbie Ray in the sixth to extend the Athletics' lead to 3-0. The veteran shortstop is wielding a hot bat, going 5-for-11 with two homers and three RBI across his last three games.