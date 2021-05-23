Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Andrus started each of the past four games at shortstop, with a 2-for-15 showing over that stretch dropping his season average to .178. The 32-year-old has been one of the majors' least-productive regulars in 2021, and it wouldn't be surprising if he soon lost hold of his everyday role in the middle infield to Chad Pinder, who enters Sunday's game with a .902 OPS.
