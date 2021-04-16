Andrus, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday, has hit safely in five of his last six games.

The veteran shortstop is still slashing an abysmal .133/.180/.200 across 50 plate appearances, so there's massive room for improvement at the plate. Nevertheless, Andrus has at least begun to emerge from a season-opening 1-for-24 slump that encompassed his first seven games, and he' continues to see regular playing time as manager Bob Melvin exercises considerable patience with the 32-year-old.