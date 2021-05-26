Andrus went 3-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Andrus slapped his first hits since May 20 and accounted for three of Oakland's eight hits on the game but was stranded on each occasion. The encouraging game raised his average from an anemic .174 to a still lackluster .190 with seven extra-base hits and three steals on the season.