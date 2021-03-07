Andrus went 1-for-3 with a double in a Cactus League loss to the Angels on Friday, his first hit in three spring games.

The veteran infielder also stranded five men overall, but he at least got on the board with his first official hit in an Athletics uniform. Andrus does have an extensive big-league track record as a solid offensive contributor, but he has some questions to answer at the plate after generating a career-worst .194 average and .252 on-base percentage across 111 plate appearances with the Rangers in an injury-marred 2020. Oakland is counting on Andrus to enjoy a resurgent season with the bat while serving as the departed Marcus Semien's replacement at shortstop.