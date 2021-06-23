Andrus went 3-for-5 with a two-run single, a double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The veteran shortstop did some damage to his old squad by authoring one of a trio of three-hit efforts for the Athletics. Andrus' absolutely dreadful start to the season is firmly behind him, as he now owns a .290/.347/.420 slash line with nine doubles, nine RBI, six walks, two steals and 10 runs across 19 June contests.