Andrus went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in a 7-0 win during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

It was the first two steals of the season for the 32-year-old, who followed the performance up by going 0-for-2 in the nightcap. Andrus has had a rough start to his first campaign in Oakland, slashing .136/.185/.186 through 18 games with only three runs and three RBI.