Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He'll take a seat while the Athletics wrap up their series in Kansas City with a day game, allowing Nick Allen to receive a start at shortstop. The Athletics are eager to give Allen regular run in the middle infield, but Andrus should be able to hold down a near-everyday role for Oakland while Tony Kemp sees more time in left field to open up the keystone for Allen.