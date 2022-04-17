Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
The veteran infielder will take a seat for the first time this season while Kevin Smith receives a turn at shortstop. Through his first nine starts with the Athletics, Andrus is slashing .250/.351/.469 with a home run, four doubles, seven runs, three RBI and a stolen base across 37 plate appearances.
