Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Nick Allen will move over from the keystone to step in at shortstop in place of Andrus. With a .777 OPS since the beginning of July, Andrus has been one of the Athletics' more productive hitters over the past month and change, so the 33-year-old should continue to see the majority of the starts at shortstop even though he doesn't necessarily fit into Oakland's rebuilding effort.