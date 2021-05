Andrus went 2-for-3 with a run in a win over the Angels on Friday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Andrus' third multi-hit effort in his last four games pushed his average over the Mendoza Line for the first time since Opening Day. The veteran shortstop has essentially been struggling with the bat since the beginning of last season, but perhaps his current 8-for-15 stretch at the plate will finally serve as a long-awaited launchpad back to his career norms.