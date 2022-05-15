site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Hits bench for nightcap
Andrus will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Andrus went 0-for-2 with a walk in the first game of the day. Kevin Smith slides to shortstop for the nightcap, with Sheldon Neuse taking Smith's spot at third base.
