Andrus went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Andrus snapped a 12-game homer drought with his seventh-inning blast. He's up to eight long balls this season while slashing .237/.301/.373 with 30 RBI, 41 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 386 plate appearances. Andrus has seen his playing time slip a bit lately as the Athletics evaluate Nick Allen's play at shortstop. Considering the Athletics are far out of contention, Andrus could slip into a part-time role as the team finds more time for prospects to gain experience.