Andrus went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Andrus not only kept his torrid stretch at the plate going with his fourth multi-hit effort in the last nine games, but he also was credited by none other than Mariners manager Scott Servais for wearing out his starter Chris Flexen with an epic 13-pitch at-bat that ultimately culminated in the veteran shortstop's second two-bagger in as many nights. The 32-year-old is hitting .438 over the 29 plate appearances he's logged during the aforementioned hot streak, boosting his season slash line from .174/.219/.221 to .211/.259/.269 in the process.