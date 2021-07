Andrus went 3-for-5 with two runs and a strikeout in a 5-4 triumph over Cleveland on Friday.

Andrus singled in the first, third and ninth, scoring on two of the occasions to provide a valuable spark atop Oakland's lineup. The veteran shortstop has now gone 11-for-31 over his last seven games and is slashing .298/.354/.511 in 11 July games.