Andrus is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 32-year-old will head to the bench Tuesday while mired in a 3-for-26 slump over his past eight appearances. Vimael Machin receives the start at shortstop and will bat ninth while Andrus receives a day off to reset.
