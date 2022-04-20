Andrus went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

The veteran shortstop was a thorn in the side of Orioles pitching in the low-scoring affair, snapping out of an 0-for-12 funk in the process. Andrus had gotten off to a hot start at the plate prior to his aforementioned four-game slide, and perhaps Tuesday's busy night will kickstart another stretch of success with the bat.