Andrus went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Andrus' long-awaited renaissance at the plate continued in the big win for Oakland, as the veteran shortstop reached safely for the sixth time in the last seven starts. Andrus boasts an outstanding .409/.480/.500 slash line over that stretch, although he remains without a home run through 185 plate appearances.