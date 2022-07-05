Andrus went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

The veteran shortstop plated Seth Brown and Sean Murphy in the first inning with a two-bagger that extended the Athletics' lead to 3-0 at the time. Andrus has accumulated seven RBI over his last five games, a span during which he's gone 4-for-7 with two doubles with runners in scoring position.