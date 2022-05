Andrus went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Both of the veteran's hits actually culminated with runs crossing the plate for the Athletics, but his seventh-inning single, which resulted in Sean Murphy scoring the go-ahead run, came as a result of Jesse Winker's error in left field. Andrus' season line is still a lackluster .227/.303/.328, yet he boasts a .316 average and .828 OPS across his last 13 games.