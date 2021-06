Andrus went 1-for-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a run and a stolen base in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

The veteran shortstop extended the Athletics' lead to 5-0 with his sixth-inning sac fly, while the stolen base was Andrus' sixth of the season. The solid effort Sunday was an extension of what has been a productive June for Andrus, one in which he's now generated a .270/.313/.382 slash line with 10 doubles, 10 RBI, six walks, three steals and 13 runs across 96 plate appearances.