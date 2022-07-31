Andrus went 1-for-4 with a ground-rule double and a stolen base in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

The veteran shortstop laced his 22nd double of the season off Liam Hendriks in the ninth inning and subsequently swiped third base to give the Athletics some momentary hope, but Oakland ultimately fell short of snapping a 2-2 tie. Andrus has been hitting consistently since late June, producing a .293 average and .838 OPS across his last 29 games and driving in 17 runs over that span thanks to a .316 average with men on base.