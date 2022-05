Andrus went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

The veteran shortstop burned his old squad with a fifth-inning two-bagger that plated Sean Murphy for the Athletics' second run of the game. Andrus is in the midst of a relatively brief but impressive hot streak, one that's seen him hit .346 (9-for-26) with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI, a stolen base and six runs in his last seven games.