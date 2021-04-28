Andrus is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Vimael Machin checks in at shortstop for Andrus, who heads to the bench for the first time this season. Though he showed some improvement at the plate during the Athletics' recent 13-game winning streak, Andrus is still sitting on a career-worst .152/.207/.190 slash line through 87 plate appearances.
