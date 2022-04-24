Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
He'll get his second day off of the season after a string of six consecutive starts. Nick Allen, who has been seeing most of his reps at second base lately for the decimated Athletics, will cover shortstop while Andrus rests.
