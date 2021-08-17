Andrus was activated from the paternity list prior to Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
The veteran shortstop will rejoin the Athletics in Chicago after being away from the club since Saturday to attend the birth of his child. Vimael Machin, who filled Andrus' void at shortstop during his absence, was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding roster move.
