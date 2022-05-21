site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Riding pine Saturday
Andrus isn't starting Saturday against the Angels.
Andrus started in the last five games and went 4-for-16 with two doubles, a run, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Nick Allen starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
