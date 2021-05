Andrus is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Seattle.

Andrus went hitless over four at-bats in the final two games of the Athletics' series with the Angels, but he started to catch fire at the plate prior to that, going 8-for-15 over a four-game stretch. The 32-year-old's standing atop the depth chart at shortstop appears secure for the time being, but Chad Pinder will spell him at the position Monday.