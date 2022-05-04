Andrus is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Andrus will take a set Wednesday after starting each of the Athletics' last seven games, producing just three hits in 24 at-bats during those contests. Kevin Smith will slide over to shortstop and bat eighth as the team takes on Corey Kluber and the Rays.
