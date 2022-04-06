Andrus, who underwent a pair of surgeries for a fractured fibula this offseason, finished Cactus League play with a .281 average (9-for-32) with a two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

The veteran shortstop was able to get a good tune-up in for the regular season and build confidence in his surgically repaired leg in the process. Andrus is particularly trending in the right direction at the plate as Opening Day approaches, as he finished Cactus League play with a four-game hitting streak after a slow start.