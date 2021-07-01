Andrus went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Andrus notched a pair of singles in this one and ended up stealing third for his seventh stolen base of the year. The 32-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and has swiped a bag in two of his last three. Andrus isn't the same runner he was during his 12-year tenure with the Rangers during which he notched at least 20 steals 10 times. His decreased ability to steal certainly hurts his value due to the fact that his hitting averages are down in comparison to the rest of his career. Andrus is currently slashing .230/.271/.298 which is on pace to be the lowest line of his career outside of last season when he only played in 29 games.