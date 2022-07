Andrus went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

The veteran shortstop swiped his fifth bag of the season while also hitting safely for the fourth time in five games. Andrus has gotten on base at an impressive .355 clip over his last 16 games, a sample during which he's also laced six extra-base hits (three doubles, three home runs), driven in 14 runs, drawn eight walks, stolen two bases and scored nine runs.