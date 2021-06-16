Andrus went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and another two-bagger in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

The veteran has seemingly regained his confidence at the plate after a season-plus of considerable struggles, with Tuesday's multi-hit effort extending his on-base streak to nine games and pushing his June slash line to an impressive .304/.373/.457 across 13 games. Andrus has laced seven doubles during that stretch alone, but he remains without a home run through 231 plate appearances on the season.