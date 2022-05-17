Andrus, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in a loss to the Twins on Monday, is hitting .467 (7-for-15) with an RBI, two walks and a run in the last five games.

The brief but impressive surge has quickly boosted the veteran shortstop's average from .183 to .231. Andrus' hot streak is reminiscent of his much longer breakout in 2021 following a similarly dreadful start, one that him furnish a .273 average and .325 on-base percentage over his final 100 games after carrying .174 and .219 figures in those categories as late as May 24.