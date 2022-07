Andrus went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a run in a win over the Astros on Monday.

The veteran shortstop was one of the most productive hitter for the Athletics overall in the upset win, and he extended his hitting streak to eight games in the process. Andrus sports a stellar .297/.388/.473 slash line overall in his last 22 games, yet Monday marked only his second multi-hit effort over that extended sample.