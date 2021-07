Andrus went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

The veteran shortstop remains in a groove at the plate, slashing .280/.323/.398 since the beginning of June with five of his eight steals on the year as well as his only homer. Andrus doesn't have a tremendous fantasy ceiling at this stage of his career, but as long as he's rapping out hits he'll have some value.